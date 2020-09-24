Microsoft’s Nuance acquisition will help bolster its ‘vertical clouds’
Voice recognition specialist gives Microsoft an immediate bump to its healthcare offering but its NLP know-how can be applied across industries, analysts say.
An AI-powered Digital Command Centre allowed Abu Dhabi's largest oil company to model Covid-19 scenarios and plan for the worst.
The high turnover of IT leaders reflects their failure to navigate the politics of the C-suite, argues CIO adviser Cathy Holley.
The cybersecurity firm's choice of London for its IPO is a vote of confidence for the City after Deliveroo's disappointing debut.
John Quinn, technology chief at the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, on how it delivered a world-beating vaccine approval process despite Brexit and lockdown.
The promise that 'smart border' technology would help smooth tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol has yet to be realised.
The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of data-driven digital transformation, but it has also exacerbated a trust gap with customers over the use of data.
The UK no longer has the heft of the EU behind it, so will it be able to put a dent in Big Tech's market dominance?
The new standards system could boost the EU's position in cloud computing but more action will be needed to regain control of the continent's data.
The impetus to 'build back greener' opens the door for an 'agile' transformation of the aerospace sector, says the UK electric aircraft maker's IT leader.
The legal profession is cautiously embracing AI and automation, with profound implications for access to justice.
A new 'elite' visa is among the latest measures to ensure Brexit doesn't stem the influx of technology talent. Will it be enough to fuel the UK's technology ambitions?
"The biggest mistake I could make is to sit back and just 'run IT'." Andrew Quail, director of IT and innovation at SGN, calls on CIO peers to lead decarbonisation efforts.
