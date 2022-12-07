Tech Mahindra launches Cloud BlazeTech to cut migration costs

A new platform designed to work across the public cloud hyperscalers and in multicloud environments has been developed by Tech Mahindra. The tech consultancy says it will allow enterprise to “maximise value from the cloud” by making it easier to manage services and migrations.

Tech Mahindra developed the cloud platform to help enterprise clients deliver more value from cloud services. (Photo: Rangeecha/Shutterstock)

Based in India, Tech Mahindra provides IT services to more than 1,200 businesses around the world.

How Tech Mahindra Cloud BlazeTech will help migrations

Known as Cloud BlazeTech, it was built to help companies accelerate to a cloud-native world, according to Suri Chawla, global head of cloud services at Tech Mahindra. It is sector-agnostic and supports bi-modal infrastructure transformation.

The aim is that an organisation using the platform will continue to invest in cloud services and hyperscaler relationships, but with the aid of the tool they will see a value boost as they continue digital transformation efforts.

The integrated platform includes a cloud migration, cloud-native operation and self-healing governance model that the company says will see enterprises achieve 25-30% cost savings and a 30% improvement in migration time over a similar scenario not involving Cloud TechBlaze.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, harnessing the power of the cloud has become a must-have element for businesses globally,” Chawla said in a statement. “In recent years, companies have realised the power of the cloud for business agility, innovation, improved customer experience, and the numerous opportunities cloud capabilities offer.”

Meeting the growing need for cloud tech required a platform to make cloud transformation easier, he explained. This included “offering a flexible and customisable solution to help them become digital front-runners in this new cloud-native era”.

Tech Mahindra works with hyperscalers on Cloud BlazeTech

Tech Mahindra has drawn on its partnerships with large cloud service providers in developing the platform – working across both private and public cloud platforms.

Sudhir Nair, chief delivery officer and global head of infra and cloud business at Tech Mahindra, said cloud adoption is a vital step towards digital transformation and is the core of all transformative IT strategies. He said it “enables enterprises to become digital ready”.

“Cloud BlazeTech platform will deliver industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions and help enterprises in their transformation journey to be cloud-ready,” Nair said. “With this launch, we look forward to empowering every organisation to be a digital organisation, driving business outcomes, providing speed and scale to innovate from anywhere with cloud-based industry solutions, operation and governance, and innovation.”

It is part of the company’s NXT.NOW “megatrends strategy” which aims to deliver digital transformation across industries and improve efficiency through technology.