Siemens and AWS join forces to offer low-code AI tools on Mendix

Siemens has announced a partnership with Amazon’s cloud platform AWS, which will see the latter’s generative AI service, Amazon Bedrock, offered to users of Siemens-owned low-code platform Mendix. The companies say this will make it easier for businesses of all sizes and industries to build and scale AI applications.

Siemens is adding an integration with AWS’s Amazon Bedrock generative AI service to Mendix. It says it will help manufacturers harness the power of AI. (Photo by Siemens)

Mendix is a popular low-code platform used by more than 4,000 organisations and has been owned by Siemens since 2018. The announcement of the new partnership came at the CES 2024 trade show, taking place in Las Vegas this week.

Amazon Bedrock offers users access to a range of foundation models from leading AI companies via a single API, along with security, privacy and responsible AI capabilities. The new integration will allow Mendix users to select a generative AI model that best suits their specific use case and quickly and securely incorporate that model into their applications.

Siemens and AWS say this will make software development “simpler, faster, and more efficient”. A statement from Siemens said: “Previously, when developers wanted to integrate generative AI models, they had to obtain access credentials, and write specialized function code.

“With the new Mendix-Amazon Bedrock integration, this can now be done with just a few clicks. Teams can create smart, industry-hardened applications without dedicated programming knowledge and users can interact with information easily via a graphical interface and the simplicity of drag and drop commands.”

Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens, said: “By integrating Amazon Bedrock into our low-code platform, we are democratizing generative AI technology and empowering everyone to create the applications customers need to become more competitive, resilient, and sustainable.

“Making smarter applications without programming expertise accelerates innovation and helps companies to tackle skilled labour shortages.”

The rise of low-code platforms

Businesses are increasingly turning to low-code platforms to help address the much-discussed tech skills shortage. They can enable business users with little technical knowledge to build their own functions and tools to help in their day-to-day work.

To demonstrate use cases for the new Mendix integration with Amazon Bedrock, Siemens gives the example of a factory worker, who could use generative AI to find machine documentation faster, generating relevant visualizations without a need to manually search a database, manuals, and records.

“A production engineer could also use generative AI to suggest machine adjustments to improve yield, and get suggestions on equipment adjustments, maintenance, or even spare parts to maximise a factory’s productivity,” the company said.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said: “This partnership builds on our 10-year relationship with Siemens, giving customers across all industries the flexible, customizable, secure environment they need to take advantage of new opportunities with generative AI.”

