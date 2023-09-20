ServiceNow integrates generative AI into its Now Platform

Enterprise software company ServiceNow has integrated AI in its latest Now Platform release. Named Vancouver, the update includes a virtual assistant to boost productivity and make it easier to find information. The new version also includes third-party risk management expansions and intelligent automation.

ServiceNow says it has embedded generative AI throughout its platform and business (Photo: KuMaR437 / Shutterstock.com)

The digital workflow platform is built on top of a domain-specific ServiceNow large language model called Now LLM that has been built and optimised for enterprise use. “Organisations are seeking a trusted partner to help them navigate this dynamic and fast-moving era of intelligence,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer for ServiceNow.

Generative AI is a potentially lucrative technology. Goldman Sachs predicts it will add $7trn to global GDP by the mid-2030s and could lift productivity around the world by 1.5% over 10 years. The same report also suggests two-thirds of occupations could be partially automated by AI.

ServiceNow says its platform operationalises generative AI for enterprise customers and helps them reduce costs. It works across every business function and is built for trust. Most of this is done through the Now Assist agent. This is designed to allow IT leaders to take control of their IT experience and improve productivity. The company says its AI agent can generate contextual summaries of incidents and resolution notes. This will help organisations implement incident management best practices,

The AI assistant can also streamline the process of customer service from start to end, which ServiceNow says will lead to higher agent productivity. This is in part done by reducing manual work and allowing agents to resolve issues faster. This works across ITSP, HR and Creator spaces. The HR platform also allows for faster payroll discrepancies.

AI has been embedded into the platform andl in addition to the LLM built by ServiceNow, users will also have access to OpenAI API’s through the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The NVIDIA NeMo framework, served using NVIDIA Triton Inference Server software is also part of the platform.

It includes four key new Now Assist products – a platform for IT service management, one for HR, one for customer service and one for creator allowing developers to build fast and lead to faster outcomes.

Jon Sigler, senior VP of the Now Platform said the company was adding generative AI to every corner of the business and in every process to supercharge workflows. “The Vancouver release highlights the greatest of the Now Platform innovations combined with the forward-thinking collaboration of our customers and partners,” he said. “I’m thrilled to see it all come together on one platform, with a dedication to responsible development at its core. We’re just getting warmed up.”