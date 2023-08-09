View all newsletters
August 9, 2023

Microsoft strikes deal with Kyndryl for enterprise AI

Kyndryl says its engineers will be trained on the full suite of Microsoft AI products including Azure's OpenAI service.

By Ryan Morrison

Technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl will work with Microsoft to develop new enterprise-grade generative AI tools and solutions, the former has announced. Kyndryl also plans to train thousands of its employees on Microsoft’s AI tools, including Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Kyndryl engineers will be trained on the Microsoft Azure suite of AI tools and the companies will work together on new products (Photo: T. Schneider / Shutterstock)
Both companies have made significant investment in data and AI tools, particularly those aimed at enterprise customers. The new deal with allow for the creation of custom use cases for generative AI in ways that are safe and unlock business value, according to Kyndryl. Its staff will also be trained on Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Fabric.

One of these new approaches will see Kyndryl pilot new technologies and build industry models that build on existing capabilities. This will include using AI within a complex network environment and IT ecosystem to boost productivity and add automation.

The company gave the example of using AI-powered virtual assistants to automatically summarise problem descriptions and bring relevant information to the surface that can be used to improve efficiency and response rates.

At the heart of the joint initiative will be the development of stronger data foundations for customers. This includes trusted data sources and architecture. “Kyndryl is creating a trusted environment for organisations to explore the benefits and value it can bring to organisations as they look to drive efficiencies, grow and deliver greater business outcomes,” said Stephen Leonard, Global Alliances and Partnerships Leader at the company. 

“With over three decades of experience in delivering data services, advanced security capabilities and managing complex IT environments, we are well-positioned to work alongside Microsoft to help organisations confidently apply generative AI at scale and positively impact their businesses while being mindful of known risks,” he added.

A combination of different Kyndryl teams will work across the new AI project, including its Bridge, Consult and Vital units, to create a “cohesive approach” to help customers use generative AI to design and rollout more efficient network infrastructure. The Bridge tool allows customers to manage technology estates through AIOps and FinOps services. These will now leverage AI to improve output, performance and reporting.

“Together with Kyndryl, we have a shared vision to responsibly enable our customers to jointly explore, design and deploy generative AI solutions across their enterprises, and to do it in a way that enables them to realise business value,” said Stephen Boyle, GM Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “As a leader in the delivery of generative AI and data platforms, we believe partners such as Kyndryl are critical to the successful use of emerging technologies for business.” 

Topics in this article : , ,
