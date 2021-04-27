A new credit card issuing service, the first of its kind in Europe, is part of Stripe's strategy to take on the big banks.

Stripe has extended the services it offers to European customers with the launch of Issuing, a new product which it says will allow businesses to quickly and easily issue credit cards. The roll-out of the online service, the first of its kind in Europe, is the latest example of a fintech business delivering a service not widely offered by established banks, which are facing increased competition as customers look for more flexible digital finance solutions.

Issuing launched in the UK and 20 countries across Europe last week, and allows a business to swiftly issue its own cards and control the parameters of the credit on those cards via an API. The service is already in use in the US, and Stripe cites the example of car rental company Zipcar, which uses the product to provide “gas cards” in the glovebox of their rentals that can only be used to buy fuel, as a use case.

“Creating and distributing new cards in Europe has long been so complex and opaque,” said Stripe’s EMEA business lead Matt Henderson, who says the company can cut the time it takes to issue a card from months to a matter of days. He added: “We’ve been astonished by the breadth of use cases businesses in the US have found for our Issuing infrastructure, and can’t wait to see what our European users build with it.”

Fintechs filling the gap left by traditional banking

Traditional banks have often been sluggish in response to their customers’ demands for more digital banking products, which provides an opportunity for fintechs such as Stripe. “[incumbents] are sometimes quite slow to act,” explains Toni Vitale, a partner at Gateley Legal. “They probably like other people to test the water out, to test the market out for them.”