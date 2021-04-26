Hackers are demanding a $50m payment from Apple after getting hold of plans for some of its upcoming products in a ransomware attack. The Sodin group obtained the schematics by targeting one of Apple’s suppliers, Quanta Computers, in what is known as an island hopping supply chain breach. Such attacks on secondary targets are becoming more common as threat actors increasingly look further down tech supply chains to find security weaknesses.

Sodin, which deploys the REvil ransomware, says it stole the plans for laptops and a new Apple Watch from Quanta, a Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s computers. It says it will release the confidential documents unless the ransom is paid by 1 May. The same group also targeted another manufacturer, Acer, earlier this year, also demanding a $50m payment.

What is an island hopping ransomware attack?

The Apple breach is a high-profile example of an island hopping attack. These have grown in popularity in 2021, with 38% of financial services companies surveyed in a report released by VMWare stating they have witnessed an increase in island hopping attempts so far this year. A study from Identity Theft Resources says there were 42% more supply chain attacks in the first quarter of this year than in Q1 2020.

These sort of attacks occur when threat groups infiltrate an organisation in the main target’s network. “Every company is a potential site to target,” explains Bharat Mistry, technical director for the UK and Ireland at cybersecurity company Trend Micro. “Even though you might not be the target, you’re quite often being used in what we call island hopping, exactly as you might do in the Greek islands. You get from A to B to C to get to your final destination.”