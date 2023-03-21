How one manufacturer transformed data capabilities by moving to the cloud

Modern manufacturing is built on precision. To achieve the degree of exactness needed, many manufacturers rely on third-party support, drawing on sophisticated machinery, and ever-increasing pools of data, to ensure that a finished product works to the nanometre.

Precision is the key to modern manufacturing: this needs to be supported by equally accurate data. (Photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)

For more than five decades, Physik Instrumente (PI) has staked its reputation on the highest levels of exactness. Founded in 1970, in the German town of Karlsruhe, this high-tech manufacturer has become a global leader in areas ranging from positioning technology to motor and piezoelectric drives. Yet if PI now boasts 1,400 employees spread over more than a dozen countries, the intricacy of its operations was putting a strain on its data management system – until staff called on an old partner to transform its IT estate.

Long-term targets

Like many companies reliant on legacy IT, PI had long been reliant on physical on-premise servers to store and manage its data, a situation that Stefan Schreiber suggests had begun causing difficulties. That was true, explains PI’s director of business architecture, everywhere from organising patches and updates to the “security performance of the system”.

Besides these technical headaches, which took resources away from important manufacturing projects, PI was also struggling to move information directly between different offices as data requests were painstakingly rerouted via Karlsruhe HQ instead. That was shadowed by disparate information silos, making it hard to exploit data efficiently and encouraging problems around PI’s corporate identity.

Free White Paper Physik Instrumente positions itself for the future with Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise By Infor Enter your details to receive the free paper: Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

For an international company with such a global client base, the situation became clearly unsustainable. Combined with a broader ambition of sharpening global supply chains and the need for better data insights to improve PI’s long-term planning cycle – and it’s no surprise that Schreiber and his colleagues were aching for a change.

Happily for PI, an obvious data management partner was waiting in the wings. Enjoying a working relationship with PI stretching back to 2006, Infor had previously helped the German company develop an in-house IT solution. Now, PI wanted to move its data to an ERP in the cloud – and Infor was again ready to assist.

Streamlined ERP services

Ultimately, PI chose the Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, an agile and scalable cloud platform – a decision that would ultimately revolutionise the business.

Of course, Infor first had to replace PI’s ageing on-site servers. According to PI staff, the previous collaboration with Infor proved critical. As Schreiber puts it: “We’ve been a long-time partner with Infor, and we’re understood.”

PI is not alone with this testimony about Infor. With upwards of 2,000 construction and engineering clients on its roster, the company has extensive experience in providing industry-specific support to intensive, data-driven manufacturers like PI. That’s echoed by impressive agility, allowing Infor’s platforms to innovate as user needs shift.

Certainly, this combination of technical expertise would soon be reflected in PI’s own IT operations. Leveraging the immense decentralised power of the cloud – Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, for its part, is run on Amazon Web Services – PI staff no longer need to store all their information in Germany. That, in turn, helps them retrieve the insights they need much faster for locally dispersed business units, especially as employees no longer need to factor in the server downtime of Karlsruhe.

Other technical improvements are important too. Rather than having to worry about manual patching and security, for instance, Infor now ensures bugs are automatically fixed in regular intervals, keeping PI’s client data safe while also leaving staff more time to bolster critical areas of their business.

Data and agility in the cloud

Yet if PI’s move to the cloud has offered a significant boost in terms of day-to-day efficiencies, perhaps Infor’s most valuable contribution involves broader data-driven insights.

To understand this, one must first appreciate the breadth of PI’s business. Active in areas as diversified as hydroacoustics to large-scale astronomy projects, the company’s devices end up in a bewildering range of places. Moreover, each industry has its own set of individualised metrics and best practices – and much value can be derived from understanding them collectively.

Developed with various industry sub-verticals in mind, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise can achieve precisely this sort of sector-relevant integration, a fact that translates to clear advantages for clients like PI. “This ensures we have very relevant functionality in the software and best practices,” explains Detlef Langanki, Infor’s vice-president of consulting services, adding that his team can then “implement them with our specialised consultants at the customer site”.

At the same time, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise allows users to exploit data in many different ways. That holds true, for example, for encouraging online collaboration among stakeholders across the value chain, or sharpening customer service by allowing PI staff to access their details more quickly.

Infor’s ERP is equipped with a host of other powerful and highly innovative tools. Machine learning is one particular area of focus, with the IT company exploiting patented automation technologies to provide clients with sophisticated insights on device outcomes and trends – a capability of great value to the precision-oriented PI for its outlook into the future.

There is no need for PI, or indeed any other Infor customer, to adopt this complete package. Embracing the so-called ‘60-30-10’ model, Infor encourages customers to mix and match functionalities to suit their needs, leaving flexibility and space for growth as priorities change.

“When it comes to working with Infor,” says PI COO Florian Geistdörfer, “what I really like to see is this future-proofing and scalability with us.”

Given everything Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise has achieved for his company so far, having such scalability and flexibility is invaluable, as Physik Instrumente continues to bring precision to every corner of its operations.