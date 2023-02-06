How designers are leveraging tech to apply the brakes to fast fashion

Fast fashion is no longer fashionable – at least, among those who care about sustainability. Largely mass-produced, using environmentally less suitable materials and transported thousands of miles from the factory floors to shop shelves, modern clothing is irretrievably associated with pollution and waste.

What role can tech have in improving fast fashion? (Photo by HalynaRom/Shutterstock)

As consumer habits increasingly prioritise sustainable alternatives to fast fashion product lines, it is up to fashion brands to build new ways to preserve resources and drive sustainability at all levels of the business.

The challenge reminds Infor’s fashion strategy director, Helene Behrenfeldt, of the time she spent in another sector. “Fashion is moving towards the way of the food and beverage industry,” says Behrenfeldt, placing more emphasis than ever before on the origin of raw materials and the efficient transportation of goods.

“Regulations on food traceability – going all the way from identifying the animal to the tracking and tracing of food processing – have been around for years now,” she adds. “Fashion is going down the same route.”

Free White Paper 5 ways technology enables true fashion sustainability By Infor Enter your details to receive the free paper: Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

Having clothing manufacturers embrace those principles of sustainability and transparency is becoming a requirement that can be managed through the better collection of data across the supply chain. In most respects, the fashion industry operates in a linear way: clothes are made, supplied, worn and, finally, disposed of, with relatively few items avoiding landfill in favour of the charity shop or recycling centre.

Circular fashion, by contrast, seeks to preserve the life of a given shirt, dress or jumper beyond its first purchase. This, naturally, requires incorporating new designs and processes that are designed to extend the item’s lifetime. According to research by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the restoration, resale, repair, customisation and rental markets could grow to be worth $560bn, with circular models that account for under 4% of today’s global fashion market potentially rising to 23% by 2030.

Circular fashion begins with adopting sustainable materials, to better ensure the recirculation of the item back into the economy after its initial purchase. Smart use and monitoring of resources, such as water and energy during the production process, will also yield benefits for the fashion brand, creating efficiencies that should help to reduce costs.

“Fashion brands need to think more carefully about the services they provide in order to offer ways to extend the lifetime of products,” says Behrenfeldt.

Tech initiatives in fast fashion

Some companies have proved especially creative in this area. Nudie Jeans, a leading denim provider in Sweden, has expanded its service portfolio to include patching up and repairing customers’ jeans. Swedish retail giant H&M, meanwhile, incentivises recycling, stating their stores “accept any preloved clothes and textiles for recirculation and recycling”.

Additionally, “a lot of people throughout the fashion industry are now talking about the need for product passports”, says Behrenfeldt. “That can be as simple as a QR code that sits on the garment, which the customer scans to reveal the product’s life cycle from its creation up to the options to extend use, such as repair or recycle.”

Seriously committing to sustainability in the fashion industry also requires thought on how to improve processes behind the scenes. “What people forget about is the back end,” says Behrenfeldt. “That’s where the majority of the environmental impact sits.” Remedying requires investing in new ways to source materials, as well as implementing agile software that enables inventory tracking and greater flexibility within production.

“Working with vendors and suppliers to eliminate waste and improve their energy usage will also make a major contribution. Such engagement across one’s supply chain is only possible with the technology in place to ensure full visibility and accountability at all stages of production.

Infor’s fashion ERP solution allows for more efficient collaboration between suppliers, ensuring new collections are being produced in a sustainable way. Crucially, for companies seeking to boost the sustainability and transparency of their supply chains, systems like this can also help in understanding environmental impact, pinpointing areas of wastage, and assisting in building the products and services that empower consumers to prolong the lifetime of the products they’re holding in their hands.

“These are steps that companies in the fashion industry need to consider,” says Behrenfeldt. “How do you produce zero waste? That’s impossible for the fashion industry, so, manufacturers should take whatever steps they can to minimise their impact on the environment – and make sure this information is visible to the consumer.”.