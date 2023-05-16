Why F&B manufacturers must find ever-greater levels of flexibility

F&B has grown to become one of the largest sectors on earth – and one of the most competitive. According to work by Vantage, the industry is predicted to be worth $4.4trn by 2028, while another study has found that nearly 72% of food manufacturers focus on competitor sentiment metrics when making decisions around investment or marketing.

Food manufacturers can invest in expressly built ERP. (Photo by guteksk7/Shutterstock0

Given these considerations – to say nothing of the fact that supply chain costs are rising – it’s no wonder that F&B companies are increasingly being forced to distinguish themselves from the competition. That’s especially true given how rapidly consumer habits are shifting.

Between the power of sustainability, rising enthusiasm for health foods, and the eagerness of customers to understand where products come from, manufacturers are having to react in kind – something that’s only possible with the right digital platform in place.

Changing trends

Especially since the pandemic, what the public wants from their F&B providers has developed dramatically. At its simplest, that was true in terms of where they got their food: restaurants were out, and retail or home delivery was in.

Free White Paper Quality as a competitive advantage in process manufacturing By Infor Enter your details to receive the free paper: Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

Given its nature, meanwhile, Covid-19 also saw an increased commitment of consumers to healthy eating, with 31% of people in a 2020 survey by Archer Daniels Midland stating that the experiences of lockdown pushed them to buy more products tailored to health and nutrition, something compounded by a related surge in industry R&D.

That’s echoed by the rising importance of environmentalism, with over 80% of consumers claiming that their F&B purchases are affected by a product’s sustainability, according to a poll co-conducted by ​​Menu Matters. No wonder Marcel Koks should describe modern F&B as one where customers demand “perfect” service across the board.

Yet as the industry and solution strategy director of food and beverage at Infor goes on to explain, giving customers what they want in a rapidly changing market is far from straightforward – if manufacturers remain reliant on antiquated tools anyway. Traditionally dependent on manual checks in warehouses, he explains it can be hard to separate produce by region, or else provide the precise products customers want at speed.

It goes without saying, moreover, that the same drawbacks make it challenging to fulfil other customer demands. Without the data to rigorously analyse supply chains, for instance, it’s much more difficult to provide information on the provenance of products. The same is true of wider sustainability questions around greenhouse gas emissions – hardly irrelevant when, according to recent work by Aytm, 52% of consumers now want to know the impact their food choices have on the world.

At the same time, there’s growing evidence that if manufacturers aren’t flexible enough to give consumers what they want, they’re more than happy to jump ship. As Koks notes, retailers are already “putting pressure on producers” to provide relevant information around ingredients, while 2022 work by Morning Consult found that more than a third of F&B customers were willing to switch brands if their trust was shaken – a figure higher than consumers in any other industry.

The digital advantage

How can ambitious F&B manufacturers support these varied consumer expectations, even as they boost their agility in other areas of the business? One answer involves investing in an ERP expressly built for F&B, providing firms with the power to gather and leverage their data.

That’s true, Koks argues, even when it comes to the most basic customer habit: how exactly they get their food. “Successful organisations that could deal with the pandemic in a very smart way had an advantage in digitisation,” he says. “They had a platform where they could see that demand is switching out of restaurants to retail – or maybe even to direct home delivery – and had systems in place to react quickly.”

This argument feels reasonable: with deep and user-friendly insights on sales and supply chains, systems like Infor’s make it easy to see where consumer winds are blowing – and adapt accordingly.

Similar advantages are obvious when reacting to other consumer concerns. Around F&B transparency, for instance, the underpinning of data facilitated by ERPs allows manufacturers to give customers all the sourcing information they could want, while integrating packaging features like QR codes that can even link to videos of products before they hit the shelves.

As Koks explains, these technologies can fulfil other demands as well. In a sector gripped by nutrition, for example, data-based QR codes can offer buyers useful tips on how to cook their food healthily. “It’s also a marketing thing,” he adds, suggesting that by linking punters to their products via data, manufacturers can turn products into thoroughgoing brands – important when 2021 research by Nielsen shows that this subsector is growing faster than private label alternatives.

In a broader sense, tools like Infor’s CloudSuite Food & Beverage platform ensure manufacturers can keep up with how customer habits might develop in future. Especially with the rise of Gen Z foodies, a demographic characterised by an interest in snacking and clean eating, among other trends, robust data analysis allows managers to understand who is purchasing their products – and craft new offerings accordingly.

In the same vein, having a clear grasp of new markets can help inform advertising efforts. Once again, Gen Z is sparking a revolution here, with a study by Edelman finding that young customers particularly value recommendations from friends and family, as well as trusted professionals like culinary influencers.

Making relevant professional contacts early surely makes sense, even as customer habits continue to evolve.