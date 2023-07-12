View all newsletters
July 12, 2023

Optimising business value through data centre operations

A new whitepaper from Tech Monitor, published in partnership with Hexaware, assesses how rethinking data centre operations can unlock exciting new possibilities across one's enterprise.

The data centre has gone from infrastructure backwater to the beating heart of the modern data-driven enterprise.

Data storage and management costs continue to grow with barriers in place for companies wanting to change provider (Photo: dotshock/Shutterstock)
Single, centralised facilities were once the standard operating model, but are giving way to an amalgamation of public, private and hybrid cloud solutions. Indeed, in order to access best-in-class tools, services and processes, such as artificial intelligence (AI) data analysis, enterprises are increasingly having to pivot towards cloud platforms and services. By 2025, Gartner expects more than half of global enterprise spending on application software, infrastructure software, business process services and system infrastructure to be directed to the hybrid cloud, rather than traditional, in-house solutions.

But this means enterprises are having to transform their data centre operations at unprecedented speeds. Unlocking New Possibilities in Data Centre Operations, a Tech Monitor white paper written in partnership with Hexaware, takes a deep dive into the key trends for enterprises at various stages of this journey, including companies yet to migrate from an on-premises environment – and those looking to enhance existing data centre operations.

The paper considers the best approach for the present and future of infrastructure, identifies the best course of action for various enterprises, and highlights the steps required to optimise one’s chances of successful execution and future operations.

Unlocking New Possibilities in Data Centre Operations

Creating business value

One particular area of focus is the cultural paradigm shift that is seeing organisations focus more on skillset convergence and outcome-driven roles, moving corporate IT teams away from a siloed approach to infrastructure hardware, storage and processing. This has cultivated the emergence of DevOps, full-stack cloud engineers and site recovery engineers to manage modern delivery more accessibly in a data-driven environment.

With the C-suite increasingly recognising the importance of data, technology teams are playing an ever-growing role in monetisation and strategy. This means spending less time on the nuts and bolts of infrastructure management and more on solving domain-specific challenges.

Unlocking New Possibilities in Data Centre Operations offers direction for technology leaders grappling with this sharp change in their roles, and for navigating the offerings of different cloud providers, empowering CTOs to switch between providers or adopt a multi-cloud strategy. It also digs into the emergence of cloud migration and operations specialists increasingly helping lead both migrations and day-to-day activities, building data acquisition and storage processes that ensure data is ready for analysis on the cloud – and ensuring enterprises enjoy unprecedented AI opportunities.

Beyond migration

Following an extended period of guarding their role as owners of infrastructure, corporate technology leaders have embraced the cloud and the efficiencies that it offers. But cloud strategies are becoming increasingly complex and difficult as more business processes move off-prem. To fully unlock value, companies must automate data capture, develop data lakes and impose common structures through APIs.

Unlocking New Possibilities in Data Centre Operations looks at how best to leverage both in-house skills, and the benefits of third-party tools, services and talents, to ensure one’s data centre operations represent the key location where business value is generated.

To learn more, get your free download of Unlocking New Possibilities in Data Centre Operations.

