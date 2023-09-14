Amalthea leverages AI and automation to improve yield while minimising waste and costs

From quality control and food safety to supply chain optimisation and product development, AI and machine learning (ML) technologies offer unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, innovation and sustainability.

More F&B companies are leveraging AI to improve business in a challenging landscape. (Photo courtesy of Amalthea)

More companies in the F&B sector are embracing these technologies to tackle a challenging environment of supply chain disruptions, inflation and evolving customer expectations. This only looks to increase, with the value of the market for AI in the food and beverage (F&B) industry expected to grow from $7bn in 2023 to a staggering $35.42bn by 2028.

Amalthea, a leading goat cheese provider in the Netherlands, is implementing AI and ML into its manufacturing and production operations to improve business and mitigate the issues that F&B producers are facing. With each 1% increase in yield saving the business €500,000, it’s no surprise that improving yield will be a key priority to help Amalthea reinvest savings into innovation and operational business improvements.

Improving cheese yield from milk not only drives profits for Amalthea but also enhances sustainability practices since extracting more product from raw milk reduces waste. As Sandeep Anand, senior director of applied science at Infor suggests, digitising business is a key priority for producers to heed these opportunities, but it begins with the small steps, building out a resilient and efficient process.

Free White Paper Dairy Producer Leverages AI-Powered Technology to Improve Yields and Profitability By Infor Enter your details to receive the free white paper: Actual Area of Interest Property Management (AMSI) Birst (BST) Cloverleaf (CL) Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Education (EDU) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) F9 (F9) Financials (FIN) Healthcare (HCL) Human Capital Management (HCM) Hospitality (HSP) Integrated Business Planning(ex. Demand Planning, Sales & Operations Planning) (IBP) Infor Consulting Services (ICS) Infor Nexus (INX) Infor Operating Systems (IOS) Infor Public Sector (IPS) Libraries (LIB) Learning Management Systems (LMS) Marketo (MKO) Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Other (OTH) Pegasus (PEG) Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Performance Management (PM) Retail (RTL) Supply Chain Execution (SCE) Supply Chain Management (SCM) CloudSuite Supply Chain Planning (SCP) Transportation Management (TM) Talent Science (TS) Workforce Management (WFM) Warehouse Management System (WMS) Expense Management (XM) Country* United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Chemicals Construction & Engineering Distribution Energy & Natural Resources Equipment Service & Rental Fashion Financial Services Food & Beverage/CPG General Industry Healthcare High Tech & Communications Hospitality-Travel-Leisure Industrial Manufacturing Life Sciences Logistics & 3PL Miscellaneous Goods Paper & Pulp Professional Services Public Sector Retail Travel and Transport By downloading this whitepaper, you acknowledge that New Statesman Media Group may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services. Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

Increasing F&B manufacturing capacity using AI

“Amalthea’s long-term goal for digitising started with yield, leveraging data and ML in different stages of the cheese-making process to improve margins,” Anand explains. “The company assessed the different interactions of products and solutions towards yield to help identify discrepancies and quickly readjust and reduce waste. Less waste means more high-quality goods for the customer and more sustainable practices.”

Amalthea sells its products in over 35 countries. As demand for more cheese varieties and products increases, the business aims to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity over the next five years. However, one of the greatest challenges that dairy manufacturing businesses face is the fragility of the product and composition. Without a standard recipe to be applied, consistency cannot be guaranteed, which also presents a risk when capacity is scaled.

To combat this issue, Amalthea identified closer monitoring in the production as a means of rectifying inconsistency issues, maximising yield and maintaining brand reputation while scaling production.

“The business challenge in the cheese industry is that you have a perishable product,” says Anand. “Amalthea sought to find consistent yields for the different recipes of dairy products needed to provide for different customer orders, including goat cheese, cow cheese and the concept of secondary cheese, a combination of multiple cheeses that reuses some of the waste,” he continues.

Understanding deviations to optimise yields

Traditionally, each batch of cheese that Amalthea produced would be measured against a target yield set from historical or practical production knowledge. For any batch that deviated from the target yield, operators would have to adapt and readjust the process in production to increase efficiency. These issues were identified through manual data processing and analysis. Given that around 240,000 litres of milk were processed each day, time delays to implement the necessary changes to improve yield would impact business.

Using Infor’s Coleman AI digital capabilities available with Cloudsuite, Amalthea could solve a critical milk yield business issue that had been challenging due to outdated and disconnected applications, data silos, time limitations and a lack of resources. Different products use varying concentrations of fat and protein beyond the raw materials, many of which are also a variation of locally sourced versus sourced from a further distance. Other parameters such as temperature, product type, raw materials used and respective curdling processes are also closely monitored with data extracted from each. Infor could then process and analyse this data to identify the correlations between these different variables and then apply findings from the output of the yield to optimise future yields.

“Taking a history of different manufactured orders, we built standard template solutions to be used across the milk industry to understand the deviations that are driving the outcomes,” says Anand.

A solution built in just 90 days

“We worked with Amalthea to build this solution in 90 days. It was able to start tracking yield deviations daily, as opposed to a weekly or monthly manual process,” says Anand. “Amalthea was able to pinpoint up to four or five reasons why outcomes might be different. It could correlate recipes with the final output and tie this into a third-party recipe management system where the initial assumptions on these recipes weren’t matching the yield.”

Amalthea could then apply Infor’s Coleman harmonised AI platform to historical cheese batches and orders where the ML model would assess any deviations from the set target yield and draw insights around the yield value daily. This allows for the process parameters of cheesemaking to be regularly updated while adjusting target yield.

A key element of this now fully automated process allows operators to reduce the time spent detecting issues within yield deviations, with the AI technology drawing actionable insights in a much quicker time. This redistributes operators’ time to the stabilising of production processes more efficiently. Infor CloudSuite has also been implemented across Amalthea’s supply chain from milk reception to the cheese warehouse. The system interacts with the factory’s production automation, factoring in weighing units and processing tanks. It also shortens the time to market, which increases speed to value.

Speedier decision-making using AI in F&B

“Amalthea found that some of its biggest drivers of revenue were also some of the biggest drivers of variation in yield, meaning they were leaving money at the table,” says Anand. “Consistent yield minimised this financial loss.”

Amalthea was able to tackle this issue with an initial approach of small, quick wins with tangible, achievable milestones that show monetary or efficiency benefits. As it scaled this technology, the company was able to increase its capabilities of reacting to the process to improve it. Through this continual process, more data and parameters can be analysed to increase the speed of decision-making in a way that wasn’t possible before.

“We were able to connect multiple systems together,” says Anand. “Amalthea had a recipe system, a manufacturing system and a supply chain system. Then you add an analytics view to it as the glue that connects all these different systems together without having to create a completely new system.”

A key benefit of AI is that it helps automate processes and increases efficiency without companies having to build new products on top of it. Amalthea’s use of a cloud-based platform provides a strong foundation for future growth. This use of data insights will become increasingly utilised in F&B.

While it starts with a smaller focus on areas such as yield and production control, automation can be expanded to further use cases to provide more data that can be converted into actionable information. This helps to contribute towards valuable insights that improve performance, allowing for better decision-making and, ultimately, greater profitability.