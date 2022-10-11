The ongoing battle to secure schools from cyberattack

Succeeding as a teacher means more than mastering what and how to teach. Obtaining a deep knowledge of the subject matter and how to apply it is only the prelude to a life spent on a classroom stage, fighting to engage the attention of students on the topic at hand and away from the temptation to talk, heckle or engage in undefined but ill-disguised mischief. In an increasingly digitised learning environment, that also means relying on technology to conjure up whiteboards, slideshows, videos and learning exercises, using systems at times complex, confusing or, in the case of a growing number of schools inaccessible thanks to ransomware.

The rising tide of cybercrime has also come during tectonic change for the education system in England and Wales. For more than 50 years run through local education authorities, since the passage of the Academies Act 2010, a growing number of schools have now converted to ‘academy’ status and are operated by multi-academy trusts (MATs). Over half of all secondary school students in England are now educated in over 2,700 MATs, with the Department for Education aiming to bring all pupils under the umbrella of these organisations within the next few years.

As Sophos’s new white paper, ‘Cybersecurity for Multi-Academy Trusts in England’ explains, however, protecting MATs is anything but easy. While there are advantages in resource allocation in organising academies in this way, the sector as a whole has yet to shake off its reputation for being digital laggards. IT departments often struggle to recruit new members, while those that they do almost never have time to proactively hunt anomalies and threats within school networks. Teachers, too, are often too busy trying to teach to notice attempts by hackers to worm their way into the school’s computer systems.

Ransomware risks

The result has been increased exposure to ransomware across the sector. The shift to online learning at the start of the pandemic saw a massive increase in cybersecurity concerns among IT professionals in the education sector, with 74% reporting to a Sophos survey in 2021 that their workloads had markedly increased over the previous year. Resources are stretched so thin that IT departments often fail to spot the first signs that an attempt by cybercriminals to hold the MAT to ransom is in progress. As a result, academy trusts often pay ransoms to unlock their systems rather than find alternative ways to recover their data – although only 11%, according to one recent survey, succeeded in getting all that data back.

Free White Paper Cybersecurity for Multi-Academy Trusts in England By Sophos Enter your details to receive the free paper: Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote Divoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe By downloading this whitepaper, you acknowledge that New Statesman Media Group may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services. Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Download free white paper Thank you. Please check your email to download the white paper.

As more MATs are rolled out across England, it is incumbent on headteachers and IT departments to carefully consider how and where their networks are exposed to exploitation by cybercriminals. Legacy systems, for example, must be carefully monitored, while increased training must be provided for teachers and other members of staff to spot the first signs of a breach. And although more MATs are centralising their IT departments into teams responsible for several schools, those at the top of the organisation must remember to adequately resource these teams, lest their workload spiral out of control.

What MATs can do next

Amid the general crisis in ransomware roiling the public and private sectors alike, MATs are increasingly reaching out to managed service providers to obtain the kind of early warning of attempted breaches that the sector has, by and large, lacked until now. As the white paper explains, Sophos’s managed threat response (MTR) service is ideal in this respect, affording schools access to a team of cybersecurity professionals using state-of-the-art AI tools to monitor networks 24/7 for suspicious activity and, if necessary, suppress it.

Indeed, relying on such a team allows schools to maintain high levels of cybersecurity at all times of the year – even during weekends and school holidays. By minimising security incidents in this way, Sophos aims to grant headteachers peace of mind and keep those systems that are increasingly important to the well-being and education of students up and running constantly.