View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Technology
  2. Cybersecurity
August 21, 2023

UK government in fresh push to fill cyber skills gap with schools programme

The renewed promotion of the Cyber Explorers scheme for schools comes amid a widening of the UK's cyber skills gap.

By Ryan Morrison

The UK government is giving its secondary school cyber skills programme a renewed push in a bid to fill a growing tech skills gap and create a ‘pipeline’ of cyber professionals. About half of all UK businesses have a cyber skills gap, with more than 160,035 job postings in the last year for cybersecurity alone, according to a recent DSIT report.

The government is working to create a "pipeline" of new recruits for the cyber security sector, starting in secondary school (Photo: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)
The government is working to create a “pipeline” of new recruits for the cyber security sector, starting in secondary school (Photo: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)

Since its launch in 2022, more than 50,000 students in 2,000 secondary schools have signed up to take part in the ‘Cyber Explorers’ programme. The initiative provides schools with free resources designed to help pupils learn skills for a career in cyber in sectors that include medical research, security, social media and artificial intelligence.

Aimed at 11-to-14-year-olds, it teaches technology concepts and scenarios through interactive quizzes and activities. The aim is to create a pipeline of cyber talent to meet the growing needs of the wider economy. Cybersecurity is of particular concern. 

While 50,000 students taking part in the first year of the scheme may appear to be a high number, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing faster than the supply of graduates entering the industry. According to DSIT’s own report on the cybersecurity skills gap published just last month, the UK is currently experiencing a shortage of 11,200 skilled workers in this area. While the report stated that this was an improvement on last year’s shortfall of 14,000, this reduction was ascribed to a slowdown in the growth of the tech sector instead of any improvement in the number of individuals choosing to become cybersecurity specialists. Additionally, DSIT categorised 37% of all vacancies in cybersecurity as ‘hard-to-fill,’ given the complexity of certain advertised roles.

“We’re focused on breaking down the barriers to entry, and creating new opportunities for young people to gain the skills and knowledge that could kick-start exciting careers in cyber,” said Viscount Camrose, the undersecretary of state for AI and intellectual property. “More than 2,000 schools across the country are already signed up, meaning that tens of thousands of pupils can benefit from the resources on offer – and we want to make sure even more get that chance this year.”

Enduring cyber skills shortage

The Cyber Explorers scheme is available to any secondary school pupil or home-schooled child of secondary school age. Any child that wishes to participate has to be registered by parents and teachers for the initiative’s free lesson plans, guides and resources. There are also a range of career-focused sessions run with organisations like Amazon and Verizon.

Cyber Explorers is just one of a number of initiatives launched by the government to fill the cyber skills gap in the economy. The National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) CyberFirst programme was designed to help under-25s develop a passion for cybersecurity. “I’m always delighted to see more students being introduced to the exciting world of cybersecurity, and Cyber Explorers acts a fun and engaging first step on that journey,” said Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth. “The UK’s cyber industry is growing rapidly, but it’s facing a skills shortage as a result – which is why it’s so important to have initiatives such as Cyber Explorers which work to uncover cyber talent and support young people across the country in exploring the career opportunities this thriving industry has to offer.”

A recent survey of 150 CISO’s by cyber solutions company BSS found half of respondents claiming the current cyber skills shortage was the biggest people-related challenge facing their business. This was closely followed by a lack of applications for vacancies. Staff attrition was another area of concern, due in part to the demand for skilled professionals outstripping availability of those experts.

Content from our partners
AI will equip the F&B industry for a resilient future
AI will equip the F&B industry for a resilient future
Insurance enterprises must harness the powers of data collaboration to achieve their commercial potential
Insurance enterprises must harness the powers of data collaboration to achieve their commercial potential
How tech teams are driving the sustainability agenda across the public sector
How tech teams are driving the sustainability agenda across the public sector

It is for these reasons that Achi Lewis, EMEA vice president for cybersecurity firm Absolute Software, told Tech Monitor that he welcomes the continued efforts by the UK government to increase the number of individuals entering the cyber workforce. “Beyond education institutions, all staff across all industries should be provided with basic cyber skills as part of their training in order to understand the threats posed as well as how to detect and react to when an attack happens, not just if,” says Lewis. “This preparedness can be the vital difference between days of downtime and months of recovery, or systems staying online and protected.”

Read more: Swan Retail cyberattack: 300 retailers crippled by breach

Topics in this article :
Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler City Monitor Leadmonitor
Select and enter your corporate email address Tech Monitor's research, insight and analysis examines the frontiers of digital transformation to help tech leaders navigate the future. Our Changelog newsletter delivers our best work to your inbox every week.
  • CIO
  • CTO
  • CISO
  • CSO
  • CFO
  • CDO
  • CEO
  • Architect Founder
  • MD
  • Director
  • Manager
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.
THANK YOU