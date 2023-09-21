Handbag maker Radley London victim of RansomHouse cyberattack?

Luxury handbag maker Radley London has appeared on the dark web victim blog of cybercrime gang RansomHouse. The gang claims to have lifted 600 gigabytes of data from the company, though no ransom demand or deadline for payment appears to have been issued.

Radley London posted to RansomHouse victim blog. (Photo by Richard Oldroyd/Shutterstock)

A manufacturer of premium handbags and other accessories UK-based Radley London was founded in 1988 and reported turnover of £47.5m in 2022.

The RansomHouse post claims to have encrypted the company’s data on 29 August. This suggests that communications may have broken down between the company and the cybercriminal gang, as hackers often post company names and threats publicly to ramp up the pressure in negotiations.

“Dear Radley and Co” reads the post, “We are sure that you are not interested in your confidential data to be leaked or sold to a third party. We highly advise you to contact us.”

Radley London was posted to the blog alongside US law firm Hawkins, Delafield and Wood, with the hackers stating they encrypted part of the business’s systems on 3 September. It is not known if a ransom demand has been issued.

Tech Monitor has contacted both companies for comment, but has yet to hear back at the time of writing.

Is RansomHouse a group of disgruntled bug bounty hunters?

RansomHouse has been active since at least 2021, and normally extorts companies by lifting sensitive data and charging them to keep it quiet. The current attacks, however, claim to be encrypting data, hinting that the gang may be crossing over into ransomware.

Cybersecurity researchers have previously suggested that the gang may be comprised of disgruntled bug bounty hunters, as its demeanour is more professional and focused that other groups.

A blog post by security company MalwareBytes has detailed that RansomHouse was “seen as polite and focused and not easily swayed away into irrelevant conversations”. The group also claimed it is “pro-freedom”, “very liberal”, and won’t have anything to do with radical hacktivists or espionage groups.

View all newsletters Sign up to our newsletters Data, insights and analysis delivered to you By The Tech Monitor team Sign up here

But it later made headlines for implementing a devastating attack on the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, reducing staff to using pen and paper. Over 150 surgeries were reportedly cancelled, along with 3,000 appointments and 400 pieces of analysis, prompting investigations from both Europol and Interpol.

Last year, RansomHouse also attacked the Government of Vanuatu, a chain of islands in the south western Pacific Ocean. The attack was ongoing for over one month and led to the loss of 3.2 terabytes of data.

Read more: Donut ransomware gang hits UK IT services provider