View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Technology
  2. Cybersecurity
January 3, 2023

OneDrive and Skype restored after outage caused by app update

Users complained of a widespread outage on Monday, but Microsoft moved quickly to restore servers.

By Claudia Glover

Microsoft cloud storage service OneDrive and video calling platform Skype are back up and running after suffering sweeping outages yesterday. The company says problems were caused by changes being made to the apps.

Microsoft applications OneDrive and Skype went reportedly down yesterday at midday. (Photo by dennizn/Shutterstock)

Users of both services began to register outages yesterday lunchtime via the Downdetector app. 

Microsoft subsequently confirmed it was suffering problems due to a recently enabled change within a specific app “responsible for regulating access to the service".

Though OneDrive and Skype are back up and running, according to the company’s Service Status Portal, problems continue with the Skype credit and subscription service. "We're continuing to review mitigation options to restore credit subscriptions," a Microsoft update said.

Action needed on Windows 8.1

Elsewhere Microsoft is urging users to update one of its legacy operating systems, Microsoft Windows 8.1, which is being phased out. The company will cease security updates, patching and technical assistance for the operating system on 10 January. 

Windows 8.1 is currently running on 2.45% of PCs around the world, and Microsoft says failing to take action could leave these machines open to cyberattacks.

“Windows 8.1 will reach end of support on January 10 2023, at which point technical assistance and software updates will no longer be provided,” reads a Microsoft Support blog.

Content from our partners
How to develop a constant set of readiness for the next cyberattack
How to develop a constant set of readiness for the next cyberattack
How adopting B2B2C models is enabling manufacturers to get ever closer to their consumers
How adopting B2B2C models is enabling manufacturers to get ever closer to their consumers
Technology and innovation can drive post-pandemic recovery for logistics sector
Technology and innovation can drive post-pandemic recovery for logistics sector

Users are being encouraged to upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, Windows 11. However, older machines running Windows 8.1 may not meet the technical requirements for the system, in which case Microsoft says users should look at purchasing new hardware or installing Windows 10, for which it still offers security updates.

Read more: Does Windows Autopatch spell the end for Patch Tuesday?

Topics in this article :
Websites in our network
Capital Monitor The New Statesman Press Gazette Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler
Select and enter your corporate email address Tech Monitor's research, insight and analysis examines the frontiers of digital transformation to help tech leaders navigate the future. Our Changelog newsletter delivers our best work to your inbox every week.
  • CIO
  • CTO
  • CISO
  • CSO
  • CFO
  • CDO
  • CEO
  • Architect Founder
  • MD
  • Director
  • Manager
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.
THANK YOU