OneDrive and Skype restored after outage caused by app update

Microsoft cloud storage service OneDrive and video calling platform Skype are back up and running after suffering sweeping outages yesterday. The company says problems were caused by changes being made to the apps.

Microsoft applications OneDrive and Skype went reportedly down yesterday at midday. (Photo by dennizn/Shutterstock)

Users of both services began to register outages yesterday lunchtime via the Downdetector app.

Microsoft subsequently confirmed it was suffering problems due to a recently enabled change within a specific app “responsible for regulating access to the service".

We’ve determined that a recently enabled change within a specific app responsible for regulating access to the service is causing impact. We’ve applied a fix to correct the aforementioned value, and confirmed following an extended monitoring period that impact is remediated. Companies Intelligence View All Reports View All Data Insights View All January 2, 2023

Though OneDrive and Skype are back up and running, according to the company’s Service Status Portal, problems continue with the Skype credit and subscription service. "We're continuing to review mitigation options to restore credit subscriptions," a Microsoft update said.

Action needed on Windows 8.1

Elsewhere Microsoft is urging users to update one of its legacy operating systems, Microsoft Windows 8.1, which is being phased out. The company will cease security updates, patching and technical assistance for the operating system on 10 January.

Windows 8.1 is currently running on 2.45% of PCs around the world, and Microsoft says failing to take action could leave these machines open to cyberattacks.

“Windows 8.1 will reach end of support on January 10 2023, at which point technical assistance and software updates will no longer be provided,” reads a Microsoft Support blog.

Users are being encouraged to upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, Windows 11. However, older machines running Windows 8.1 may not meet the technical requirements for the system, in which case Microsoft says users should look at purchasing new hardware or installing Windows 10, for which it still offers security updates.