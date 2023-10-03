Arm patches three vulnerabilities in the Mali GPU kernel driver

Arm has discovered three vulnerabilities in the kernel driver of its Mali GPUs. Though the UK chip design giant has released a patch to solve the problems, one of the flaws is already being exploited in the wild.

Arm has released an update to patch three vulnerabilities in Mali line of GPUs. (Photo by Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

Mali is a line of GPUs that can be found in Google’s Chromebook laptops, as well as the company’s Pixel phone range and other Android handsets.

“A local non-privileged user can make improper GPU memory processing operations to gain access to already freed memory,” Arm said in an advisory. “ There is evidence that this vulnerability may be under limited, targeted exploitation. Users are recommended to upgrade if they are impacted by this issue.”

This could be used to corrupt data, crash a program, or even to execute malicious code, Arm said.

Specific patches have been released for Google devices impacted by the vulnerabilities.

Two other problems in the Mali GPU kernel driver were also resolved by Arm. CVE-2023-33200 and CVE-2023-34970 could both give a local non privileged user to “exploit a software race condition” leading to inappropriate access to already freed memory, as with above, leading to risks of malicious code injection or data theft.

A previous flaw in the Arm Mali GPU kernal driver was spotted by Google’s threat assessment group earlier this year, with the researchers claiming it was under exploitation. The problem, which was assigned as CVE-2023-26083, was being utilised by a spyware vendor, along with four other vulnerabilities, to carry out attacks on Samsung devices.

