Salesforce confirms layoffs as Meta job cuts begin

Salesforce has confirmed it has cut hundreds of jobs as the wave of tech layoffs continues. The news comes as another tech giant, Meta, is set to begin its own round of cost-cutting today, with thousands of workers set to be made redundant.

Salesforce made hundreds of job cuts this week. (Photo by Sundry Photography/Shutterstock)

News of cuts at the cloud company was first reported by Protocol, which said up to 1,000 workers could face being laid off. However, the company has since said that the number of roles cut is in the hundreds. It employs 73,000 people in total.

Why is Salesforce making layoffs?

A brief Salesforce statement said: “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the business, and we support them through their transition.”

The company was one of the most successful during the Covid-19 pandemic, with its cloud-based CRM and other sales management tools being widely adopted and driving rapid revenue growth. However, the company’s strategy of using its rocketing revenues to fuel growth, through the purchases of companies such as Slack and Tableau, has come under scrutiny from investors, who are looking for larger returns.

One activist investor, Starboard Value, took an undisclosed stake in the company last month, stating its profit margin should be significantly higher than current levels. Cost-cutting may be seen as a way to remedy this.

Salesforce had previously laid off all its contract workers and instigated a hiring freeze until January 2023.

Meta layoffs to begin today

News of tech worker layoffs has become a regular occurrence over recent months as businesses cut spending in the face of challenging economic headwinds, with factors such as the war in Ukraine driving high inflation and interest rates.

As reported by Tech Monitor, both Stripe and Lyft announced redundancies last week, while Facebook’s parent company Meta is planning substantial cutbacks. Affected workers are set to discover their fate today.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the layoffs on a call with the company’s executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reports. A subdued Zuckerberg reportedly said he was accountable for the redundancies, with a series of poor decisions and over-optimism about its growth leading to many teams being overstaffed.

Zuckerberg said the job cuts would be broad, and mentioned the recruiting and business teams as being among those facing layoffs, the WSJ said. An internal announcement is planned for this morning.