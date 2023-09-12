Salesforce launches Einstein 1 to boost Data Cloud’s AI capabilities

Salesforce is launching an enhanced version of the Einstein AI platform, dubbed Einstein 1. The company says it will give its clients the ability to safely connect any data to build AI-powered apps with low code and deliver new CRM experiences.

The announcement comes as Salesforce’s annual conference, Dreamforce, kicks off in San Francisco, with AI set to be the major theme of the event.

What Einstein 1 will bring to Salesforce

Einstein 1 will be integrated with Salesforce’s Data Cloud, the engine that enables customers to manage information from disparate sources in one place. The company says this will enable users to process a greater volume of data, carry out more analysis using tools such as Tableau, and automate more tasks at scale. This is now available to all enterprise users of the platform.

Meanwhile, it is introducing Einstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant built into the user experience of every Salesforce application. It hopes this will “drive productivity by assisting users within their flow of work, enabling them to ask questions in natural language and receive relevant and trustworthy answers that are grounded in secure proprietary company data from Data Cloud.

In addition, Einstein Copilot proactively takes action and offers additional options beyond the user’s query – such as providing a recommended action plan after a sales call, checking a consumer’s order status, or changing the shipping date.

It also wants to enable business users to build their own AI-powered apps through Einstein Copilot Studio. Using this tool, clients can apparently develop systems with custom prompts, skills, and AI models to close sales deals faster, streamline customer service, auto-create websites based on personalised browsing history, or turn natural language prompts into code, as well as hundreds of other business tasks.

Einstein Copilot is already in pilot, with the Studio pilot set to follow later this autumn, Salesforce says.

Salesforce gears up for Dreamforce conference

Salesforce’s annual global conference, Dreamforce, gets underway today, with some of the biggest names in AI, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, set to appear alongside the company’s founder Marc Benioff.

Recent months have seen growth slow at Salesforce after it delivered bumper results during the Covid-19 pandemic. Benioff has been reshuffling his top team, with the departures of the CEOs of Tableau and enterprise collaboration platform Slack.

Like many software providers, it sees AI as a way to accelerate growth, and earlier this month announced Slack was getting an artificial intelligence-powered make-over.