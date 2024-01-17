View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Technology
  2. AI and automation
January 17, 2024

IBM introducing AI consultants for its consultants

Big Blue says that its new IBM Consulting Assistants helped their human users boost their productivity by up to 50% in early trials.

By Greg Noone

IBM has announced it is rolling out a new AI services platform to support its roster of 160,000 consultants in their day-to-day work with external clients. Named IBM Consulting Advantage, the new platform includes generative AI assistants capable of supporting their human counterparts in tasks including business case development, code generation or creating personas for user-centric design. According to Big Blue, early trials of these models, dubbed IBM Consulting Assistants, saw the productivity of their human users boosted by up to 50%.

“Generative AI is driving the most fundamental shift in the consulting model in decades, motivating us to rapidly innovate how we serve clients,” said IBM Consulting’s chief operating officer, Mohamad Ali. “The IBM Consulting Advantage platform lets us harness more of our intellectual property, including an array of AI assistants, in our client engagements. This allows our consultants to be even more creative and productive as they use the platform to deliver greater value faster to thousands of our clients.”

An image of the IBM logo, used to illustrate a story about its new IBM Consulting Assistants.
IBM is the latest firm to introduce assistive generative AI models for its staff, in this case making its IBM Consulting Assistants available to its 160,000-strong army of human consultants. (Photo by Maurice Norbert/Shutterstock)

Choice of IBM Consulting Assistants available to human consultants

IBM Consulting Assistants will be accessible through a natural language interface underpinned by IBM’s commercial generative AI platform, IBM watsonx. Consultants can choose from among several models best suited to the task at hand, said Big Blue. “The interface also enables easy uploading of project-specific documents for rapid insights that can then be shared into common business tools.”

One of the first places where IBM Consulting Assistants will be deployed to assist consultants in the field will be Dun & Broadsheet, said Big Blue, where the models will be used to support efforts at the data analytics firm to find new use cases for AI powered by its in-house data cloud and IBM watsonx. IBM added that its new generative AI assistants are outfitted with “AI guardrails” that allow the consultant to personally audit the model by “ask[ing] one of the Assistants a question and select[ing] an option to check for bias in the answer.” These are complemented by other options such as a special privacy mode that prevents the storage of data for training purposes, and alerts for when personal identifiable information appears in its prompts.

IBM’s consultants will not be the first of their ilk to harness generative AI. Earlier this month, Deloitte announced that 75,000 of its staff would be granted access to PairD, an assistive model it claimed could help employees write emails, code and PowerPoint presentations. Accountancy giant EY, too, has been using chatbots to augment their work with clients.

Read more: IBM reveals new modular quantum computing system

Content from our partners
Manchester Prize to reward AI innovations for the public good
Manchester Prize to reward AI innovations for the public good
Insurers can enhance customer experience and competitive edge with generative AI
Insurers can enhance customer experience and competitive edge with generative AI
Navigating the intersection of AI and sustainability
Navigating the intersection of AI and sustainability

Topics in this article : , ,
Websites in our network
The New Statesman Press Gazette Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Leadmonitor
Select and enter your corporate email address Tech Monitor's research, insight and analysis examines the frontiers of digital transformation to help tech leaders navigate the future. Our Changelog newsletter delivers our best work to your inbox every week.
  • CIO
  • CTO
  • CISO
  • CSO
  • CFO
  • CDO
  • CEO
  • Architect Founder
  • MD
  • Director
  • Manager
  • Other
Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.
THANK YOU