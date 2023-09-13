EY invests $1.4bn in new AI platform and training

Global consultancy company EY has announced the launch of a new AI platform, EY.ai, after an investment of $1.4bn in the technology. Comprising a large language model (LLM), an enterprise platform and a staff training program, EY said that it hoped EY.ai would “help organisations confidently adopt artificial intelligence” within their own workflows.

EY says its AI platform includes products from a range of companies including IBM and Microsoft. (Photo: William Barton / Shutterstock)

Under development for 18 months, EY.ai includes business, technological and academic capabilities, and brings together services from Dell, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Service and Thomson Reuters. EY says it has also included work from other emerging companies working in the AI space. Its new LLM, known as EY.ai EYQ, was additionally described by the company as “secure and enterprise ready,” and will be deployed alongside the company’s other commercial AI models.

The partnership with Dell includes a joint investment in AI-focused capabilities and generative AI. This also includes hardware products to simplify the adoption and rollout of full-stack generative AI. Additionally, EY said that its strategic alliance with Microsoft afforded the company early access to Azure-based OpenAI products and services, including GPT-4. This access will continue, said EY, as it enhances its generative AI offering for clients.

The new platform will also underpin the wider Confidence Index, which uses industry-leading practices for risk, governance and data management to deliver AI evaluation and monitoring. It will additionally be complemented by an “EY.ai Maturity Model” to review where an enterprise stands compared to the wider market, and a new payroll chatbot.

EY’s global CTO Nicola Morini-Bianzino, said that EY.ai is the product of over a decade of development work. “I am highly confident that a human-centred approach to transformation using AI will empower EY people, enhance the quality of client work and ultimately change our working world for the better,” she said.

