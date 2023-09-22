UK-US ‘data bridge’ added to EU’s transatlantic data deal

The UK is pressing ahead with its data transfer agreement with the US which will allow information to flow freely between businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. The deal, dubbed the UK-US data bridge, will be bolted on to the new EU-US data privacy framework.

A new ‘data bridge’ between the UK and US will come into effect next month. (Photo by JORGE RUIZ DUESO/Shutterstock)

Technology secretary Michelle Donelan announced yesterday that the UK-US data bridge would come into effect on October 12, after laying the regulations in parliament.

An agreement between the two countries was reached over the summer after months of negotiations.

How the UK-US data bridge will work

The data bridge agreement will allow “UK businesses and organisations will be able to make use of this data bridge to safely and securely transfer personal data to certified organisations in the US,” a statement from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said.

Businesses in both the UK and US will need to meet the requirements of the data bridge, which will include a new certification and demonstrating that they have up-to-date privacy policies.

It will come into force as an extension of the EU-US data privacy framework, a new deal which is designed to allow information to flow freely between the two continents. Divergence from EU data rules has been heralded by the government as a potential benefit of Brexit, with a replacement for GDPR set to be introduced. However, it would appear that for US data transfers, the UK is happy to follow the lead of its European counterparts.

Data transfers from Europe to the US have been the subject of much scrutiny and legal action in recent years. Two predecessors to the EU-US data privacy framework, Safe Harbour and the Privacy Shield, were quashed by the European Court because it deemed data in the US is not protected in a way that complies with Europe’s GDPR. This is because US law allows security agencies to requisition data from private companies. Privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who brought both successful lawsuits against the agreement’s predecessors, says this new attempt is no different and is likely to launch new action.

What will the UK-US data bridge mean for tech leaders?

Currently, businesses can use another data transfer method, standard contractual clauses, to transfer information to and from the US. The legality of this method under GDPR has yet to be tested in court.

The new agreement could reduce the burden on businesses, argues Joe Jones, director of research and insight at the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Writing on the IAPP website, Jones said: “Thousands of UK organisations use – and may continue to make use of – alternative transfer mechanisms to transfer personal data from the UK to the US.

“When doing so, those organisations have been required to complete a transfer risk assessment, to consider whether, in the circumstances of the transfer and with the chosen alternative transfer mechanism, the relevant protections for people under the UK data protection regime would be undermined by the laws and practices of the third country.”

Jones said that “performing that assessment for any third country’s surveillance laws and practices has long been one of the most complex and challenging exercises for organizations.” He added: “There are good arguments to say that, from 12 October, UK organisations will no longer need to perform such assessments when it concerns US surveillance laws and practices.”