‘CIO change fatigue’ constrained IT spending in 2023

Global enterprise spending on IT services was constrained by ‘change fatigue’ among CIOs, according to Gartner’s latest report on worldwide IT spending. While $4.67 trillion worth of IT services were sold in 2023, that constituted a rise of just 0.3% compared to the previous year, a figure dragged down by lacklustre device sales. The research organisation was more optimistic for 2024, predicting a total of $5 trillion in sales for the global IT services market – driven largely by increased investment from enterprises.

These businesses, explained Gartner distinguished VP analyst John-David Lovelock, “continue to find more uses for technology. IT has moved out of the back office, through the front office, and is now revenue-producing. Until there is a plateau for how and where technology can be used in an enterprise, there cannot be a plateau in enterprise IT spending.”

CIO change fatigue an anchor on increased enterprise IT spend

Even so, the report argues that IT spending growth could have been higher were it not for a phenomenon it calls ‘CIO change fatigue’: a reluctance to sign new contracts, partner with new technology partners or commit to long-term investment for lack of certainty about the outcome. Gartner implied that much of this could be attributed to a wait-and-see attitude toward implementing generative AI in the workplace, though Lovelock said that this in itself would not be the major driver of global IT spending in 2024.

“While GenAI will change everything, it won’t impact IT spending significantly, similar to IoT, blockchain and other big trends we have experienced,” he said. “2024 will be the year when organisations actually invest in planning for how to use GenAI. However, IT spending will be driven by more traditional forces, such as profitability, labour and dragged down by a continued wave of change fatigue.”

Generative AI is not the spur for IT sales many predicted

Gartner’s positive predictions for IT sales are likely to please businesses like Verizon, which yesterday announced that the value of its business services division had declined by $5.8bn, and Atos, which released a disappointing cash flow forecast earlier this week. The market research organisation’s statements about the contribution of generative AI toward global IT sales also tally with its broader predictions for the field. In September 2023, Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran told Tech Monitor that the generative AI market was already oversaturated with startups offering very similar products and services.

At the time, Chandrasekaran affirmed the hesitancy many CIOs were feeling about implementing generative AI in their businesses. “You have to be realistic in terms of the business value gains that you should expect,” he said. “You should be a lot more methodical in terms of how you choose the use cases that are technically feasible.”

