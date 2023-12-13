How XMA streamlined its IT support process with ManageEngine

Tech leaders are under constant pressure to deliver more efficient service and support to their organisations, and the increasing popularity of hybrid working and bring-your-own device – where users connect to corporate networks on their laptop or smartphone – means this challenge is bigger than ever.

Luckily, plenty of tools on the market can help address this. Laurence Lai, head of IT service and operations at ITSP XMA, tells Tech Monitor how his company has been using ManageEngine‘s product suite to revolutionise how it supports its customers.

Can you tell us a bit about XMA and what you do for your clients?

XMA is a UK-based IT solutions provider specialising in technology products, infrastructure, and services for businesses, education and the public sector. We offer a range of solutions, including hardware, software, cloud services, managed services, networking and security. We provide tailored IT solutions and support to meet the specific needs of our clients, helping them to optimise their IT infrastructure and achieve their business objectives. We have over 300 service analysts throughout the UK.

XMA’s Laurence Lai. (Photo courtesy of XMA)

Can you describe how you use ManageEngine’s solutions?

I rely on ManageEngine’s solutions to simplify IT service management (ITSM) processes and streamline operations while upholding high service standards. Covering a wide spectrum from endpoint monitoring to user engagement, the complexity arising from using multiple applications by various vendors often results in inconsistent service quality.

ManageEngine’s intuitive tools drive consistency, enabling me to make informed and accurate decisions, identify skill gaps and ensure compliance, all from within seamless, user-friendly interfaces across the company’s platforms, creating a positive experience for both administrators and end users. This unmatched level of integration surpasses the pitfalls of using multiple-vendor applications, eliminating inconsistencies and elevating service quality.

Why did you select ManageEngine ahead of other options on the market?

With myriad tools available, choosing the right one felt like navigating a minefield. However, what quickly stood out among all the competitors was that ManageEngine solutions are developed and supported by dedicated and knowledgeable professionals who are genuinely passionate about their work. Rather than pushing hard sales, the team listens to our needs, striving to find solutions that fit us seamlessly. Their strong emphasis on honesty and integrity reinforces the sense of being heard, valued and fully supported.

Did you face any challenges implementing the systems?

Implementing both on-premises and cloud solutions was a breeze. Although configuring the applications took a bit longer, it’s worth emphasising that configuration can easily be done without the need for specialist expertise.

What benefits have you seen from using the software? How does it help your team?

Empowering end users with an easily accessible self-service portal to log tickets, find solutions, and monitor progress autonomously has significantly reduced the workload on our support team. Centralised ticket management streamlines our ability to swiftly track and resolve issues, enabling proactive identification of trends and preemptive problem-solving before minor issues escalate. Seamlessly integrated asset management optimises tracking, maintenance and the utilisation of our assets, all encompassed by accurate, real-time analytics.

From an ITSM perspective alone, the result has been phenomenal month-on-month:

96% of tickets closed or resolved on first contact

94% of tickets closed or resolved within SLA

93% five-star customer satisfaction score

Real-time asset inventory

The results speak for themselves.

What are your plans for XMA going forward?

I work alongside XMA CIO Jason Birtwell and, like ManageEngine, we’re all about staying ahead through hard work, dedication and non-stop innovation, developing new products and services that keep us way ahead of the competition. Sustainability is a big deal for us, too. With our carbon footprint reduced by 57% and plans to reduce our plastic waste by a further 25%, we’re well on our way to achieving an 81% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. Alongside investing in employees and championing diversity and inclusivity, we’re using our expertise to create sustainable experiences our customers value with smart solutions that move their environmental, social and governance agenda forward.