Some of the biggest names in the UK insurance sector have signed a pledge to promote digital disruption in the industry and encourage cooperation with tech start-ups. It is hoped the scheme will help accelerate digital transformation in a sector that has been slow to embrace the benefits of tech.

Admiral, Aviva, Brit, ensure, Lloyd’s, Munich Re Digital Partners and Investec are among the signatories of the expanded Fintech Pledge, a government-backed drive designed to set standards for partnerships within financial services. Initially launched last year for the banking sector and based on the UK Fintech Review by Ron Kalifa, chairman of payments company Network International, it has now been extended to cover insurance.

Launching the extended pledge this week as part of Fintech Week, chancellor Rishi Sunak explained it is intended “to boost growing fintechs, push the boundaries of [UK] digital finance and make financial markets more efficient”. Insurance can benefit because there is significant opportunity within the industry to digitise, explains Axe Ali, head of financial services deal strategy and value creation at KPMG. “I think [the insurance sector] is ripe for disruption. It’s not been disrupted at all in any meaningful or significant way”.

So-called insurtech has been growing rapidly around the world in the past five years. Ten start-ups globally achieved $1bn ‘unicorn’ valuation in the past two years, seven in 2019 and three, Lemonade, Root Insurance and Clover Health, in 2020. Covid-19 stalled the progress of insurance start-ups slightly as early-stage pre-money valuations dipped to $21.5m in 2020 from $25.2m in 2019. Late-stage pre-money valuation decreased significantly to $80m from $235m the year before, according to a report on Insurtech in 2020 by PitchBook. But start-ups attracted a financing volume of $6.6bn in the first quarter of 2021, 840% higher than Q1 2020 and 340% higher than Q1 2019, according to an insurance technology market update by investment bank Houlihan Lokey.