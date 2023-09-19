Computer Business Review founder Peter White dies

Peter White, the journalist and entrepreneur who founded Computer Business Review (CBR), the publication which later became Tech Monitor, has died. He was 69.

Tributes have been paid to the father and grandfather, who launched CBR in 1993 as part of a long and distinguished career in publishing and tech research. He died earlier this month.

Peter White. (Photo courtesy of Rethink Technology Research)

A journalist by trade, Peter edited Datalink Magazine for six years before founding his own business, Computerwire, in 1984, providing the UK’s first daily tech news service.

Under this umbrella, he launched a range of publications including CBR, which started life as a print magazine in 1993 (it was rebranded as Tech Monitor in 2020). Peter sold Computerwire to Datamonitor in 2002, and subsequently launched a new company, Rethink Technology Research, delivering insights on industries including cable, satellite and renewable energy.

Tommy Flanagan, editor of Faultline and one of Peter’s colleagues at Rethink, said: “He had some fantastic stories about the CBR days, one of his favourites being that once he called Steve Jobs directly to sell him a subscription and promptly got shouted and cursed at down the phone for the sheer audacity of interrupting him!

“But it worked, and the cheque cleared.”

He added: “A challenger to c-suite executives and technologists the world over, Peter will be remembered for his fierce interview techniques, cutthroat writing style, and unrivalled talent for crystal ball reading – building a reputation as one of the world’s most trusted sources of technology market analysis.”

Peter was married, with three children and two grandchildren. All at Tech Monitor would like to pass on their condolences to Peter’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.