Tech Mahindra signs quantum software deal

Indian technology service company Tech Mahindra has signed a partnership deal with Spain’s Multiverse Computing to bring quantum software to its enterprise clients. This will primarily focus on finance, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and government, and include new strategies for marketing and selling Multiverse’s proprietary ‘Singularity’ industrial quantum data service.

Tech Mahindra has its quantum computing lab in the UK but will work with Multiverse Computing on enterprise software solutions. (Photo by Rangeecha/Shutterstock)

Multiverse Computing specialises in quantum algorithms, working across physical quantum hardware and simulated quantum circuits. One of its leading products is Singularity, an enterprise data platform that uses quantum technology to perform calculations. The service is accessible from something as simple as an Excel spreadsheet and allows clients to utilise a core set of pre-built algorithms or to have custom algorithms developed.

The new partnership will see Tech Mahindra develop joint go-to-market strategies for Multiverse software and services. This, according to Multiverse, will make it easier for enterprise clients to access quantum software without having to directly invest in hardware or cloud services. The two companies will also work on new pitch books for customers to make it easier to understand the value of the technology.

The Indian IT service provider has already invested heavily in AI and quantum computing as part of its network of labs focused on deep tech, with an office in the UK that specialises in quantum computing and networking. The new partnership is designed to build on that work and find direct enterprise applications for today’s quantum software. Multiverse explained that companies in manufacturing, finance and risk management sectors have used the platform to detect defects on assembly lines, create new investment portfolios and improve cybersecurity defences.

Quantum classical hybrid

Experts believe true quantum computing, where machines are capable of solving calculations rapidly not otherwise possible on classical supercomputers using logical qubits, is still a decade away. However, companies like Multiverse are building quantum-inspired software solutions that take some of the principles of quantum mechanics and apply them to optimisation problems. They also utilise the current era of noisy quantum computers alongside classical hardware.

“Tech Mahindra understands the challenges that customers in every sector are facing, and they see the potential and new opportunities that quantum computing brings,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO and co-founder of Multiverse Computing, in a recent statement. “We will combine their technical and customer knowledge with our quantum software expertise to solve difficult business problems.”

While most of the partnership will be geared around Tech Mahindra selling Singularity to its client base, there will also be cooperation with the IT service provider’s Makers Labs division. “The new era of computing is algorithmic,” said Nikhil Malhotra, Makers Lab’s global head, in a statement. “Quantum computing is no longer a far-off dream.”

Malhotra added that quantum-inspired algorithms are boosting the performance of AI systems. “Our partnership with Multiverse Computing stands on the same principle,” he said. “While Multiverse Computing brings with itself the depth of algorithmic computing, Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab brings with it the fundamental and translation research of applying the same to businesses and their problems.”